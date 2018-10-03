Head Start gets delayed start

B y Krystle S. Morey

Following a few delays with upgrades to its new space, Head Start is now fully operational at Mary J. Tanner School.

On Tuesday, 34 Head Start students attended school at its new Middle Granville location.

“It’s a great space,” said Linda Daigle, Head Start coordinator.

Head Start hoped to start school in September as it has in previous years, but upgrades including the installation of a flame-resistant door, separating Head Start from the public school, and internet delayed its move-in.

“It’s coming together,” Daigle said.

Upgrades still pending include a security monitor at its entry door, a swipe system and ID badges for Head Start staff and power for staff work spaces.

“The Granville Central School District has been very welcoming and nice to work with during this transition,” Daigle said.

