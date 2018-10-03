One year later…tossed kitten happy in new home

B y Krystle S. Morey

The kitten that was thrown from a pick-up truck and abandoned on the side of Route 22 in Granville one year ago is now happy and healthy in her new home.

“She is doing great,” said Myles Roberts.

Roberts, of Granville, and his family adopted the kitten following the incident last September. The kitten, named Chiquita Banana, is now a little over a year old.

“She is eating me out of house and home,” he joked.

“She is just a good, loving cat,” Roberts said. “…always playful, whether it’s her toys or my feet at 2 a.m.”

Chiquita Banana spends her days taking care of trespassing bugs and critters.

“She is a strict enforcer of the no-moles-in-the-yard statute,” Roberts said.

Roberts witnessed a man tossing the kitten at the highway’s edge on Sept. 26, 2017.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.