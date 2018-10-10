Halloween happenings throughout the area

H alloween happenings abound throughout the region, with plenty of hair-raising, terrifying, horrifying events for those who like the thrill of this mystical time of the year.

Trick or treat? It’s time to adorn costumes, whether they are outlandish, simplistic, or whatever. Do you want to frighten others, or are you living out a dream of your own? Regardless, it’s time to let loose.

Please keep in mind that many of the event dates have yet to be determined.

NEW YORK

Bolton Landing

Up Yonda Farm

Come in costume and trick-or-treat from car to car at their Trunk or Treat event Saturday, Oct. 20 from 6 – 8 p.m. There will be fun and games and crafts. Enjoy spooky stories by the fire and free refreshments. You can also decorate the trunk of your car and pass out candy. Great prizes for the best decorated cars. For more information call 518-644-9767. Residents of all communities welcome, rain or shine. Visit our website at upyondafarm.com.

Fort Edward

Haunted Barn at the Little Theater

Little Theater on The Farm presents its 15th annual Haunted Barn, touted to be the scariest in the area, from 6 to 9 p.m. on 0ct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27 at Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. This year’s theme is “Aliens: Area 27”. Produced by Jim & Emily Austin. Interested in volunteering? Call 932-6985 or 683-3656. Adults $8, $5 children aged 4-12, under 4 years free. Costume competition on Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. and prizes will be awarded. For more information visit www.littletheater27.org.

Glens Falls

“Boo 2 You” Trick or Treat

This free event in downtown Glens Falls is the Halloween Block Party, “Boo 2 You,” in City Park and Glen Street on Oct. 27. Festivities will include trick-or-treating at downtown storefronts and along “candy lane,” costumed characters meeting and greeting the children and spooky dance performances by local dance schools. Fun Zone will feature face-painting, pony rides, and games. For more information call 518-761-3864.

Granville

PTO’s “Trunk or Treat”

The Granville Central School District PTO will host its first annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m. The free event promises to be a fun and safe environment for kids to enjoy this Halloween. The parking lot at the Granville Elementary School will be utilized for this event and the place where families and organizations can make their candy stations. Prizes will be awarded. For information, contact [email protected]

Hartford

PTA “Trunk or Treat”

On Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m., children can trick or treat for free at the Hartford Central School Parent Teacher Association’s “Trunk or Treat.” The school is located a 4704 State Route 149 in Hartford, New York. This is its 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event. Last year 190 children attended and they had lots of fun! Bring the kids for trick or treating, games, prizes and a snack. For information, contact [email protected]

Queensbury

Mall-O-Ween

On Oct. 31 kids can trick-or-treat indoors at participating stores from 5 to 7 p.m., and participate in the annual Children’s Costume Contest, ages up to 4 at 5:30 p.m., ages 5-8 at 6 p.m., and ages 9-12 at 6:30 p.m. Aviation Mall, Queensbury. For more information visit www.shopaviationmall.com.

Salem

Salem Courthouse

The Salem Courthouse has spooky and scary things happening throughout October. Although the dates for the “haunted” courthouse are not determined; it is normally open to visitors on three weekends each year. Prices are typically $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 13, $5 for volunteer fire/EMS with ID, and $25 per family. Proceeds benefit the CCC in Salem. The following are occurring multiple days/nights:

Saratoga

Fall Festival

The Saratoga Fall Festival, a three-day event, will be Sept. 7-9. Things will heat up Friday night as the Capital Region’s finest restaurant chefs battle it out, all while guests enjoy gourmet food, BBQ, music, and flowing beer, wines and spirits.

The kick-off to the weekend’s events at SPAC features Boston Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz with a dedicated appearance and special VIP Meet and Mingle events.

Throughout the evening, guests will help celebrity judge David Burke, world-renowned chef and culinary director at the iconic Adelphi Hotel’s Blue Hen, Morrissey’s and Salt & Char, and Table Hopping’s Steve Barnes along with additional celebrity judges to name the 2018 Saratoga Grill Master by sampling inventive grill-off creations.

Fired Up! $100

Fired Up! + David Ortiz Meet and Greet, 7 p.m., $150

Fired Up! + Party with Big Papi in VIP Lounge, 8:30 p.m., $200

On Saturday there will be a display of 80 Bugatti cars, international wines, gourmet food tastings from the top restaurants, and appearances and competitions featuring celebrity chefs David Burke and Todd English. The main attraction of the weekend, the Grand Tasting, gives guests the opportunity to sample hundreds of tastings from local and national restaurants, wineries, and specialty vendors. A VIP Grand Tasting ticket, which allows early entry to the Grand Tasting at 11 a.m. and exclusive access to the VIP area, is $175.

Sunday includes a chance to have brunch with Colin Cowie and celebrity chef and reality TV star Todd English will co-host a lively, upbeat brunch showcasing Colin’s “five-senses” approach to events, including custom scent consultations, floral and table design examples, lively music by On The Move, and a menu with delectable bites and cocktails. Yusef Austin, cocktail architect, will be featured for this daytime party. Ticket is $150.

Halloween events:

Zombie Zip Line Sept. 21-22, Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5-6, Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20, Oct. 26-28.

Ghosts in the Yaddo Garden Tours Sept. 23, Sept. 28, Sept. 30, Oct. 5, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 21, Oct. 26-28.

Field of Horrors – Sneak Peak Weekend, Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5-7, Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-21, Oct. 25-28.

Harvest Party at Double M Haunted Hayrides Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5-7, Oct. 12-14, Oct. 18-21, Oct. 25-28.

Nightmares at Liberty Ridge Farm Sept. 29

Saratoga Giant Pumpkinfest Sept. 30

Hallo-WINE Party with FUNK EVOLUTION! Oct. 27

Halloween Ghost Tours of the Canfield Casino Oct. 30

Extreme Night at Double M Haunted Hayrides Nov. 3

For more information, visit www.saratoga.com/fall/halloween/events/

Liberty Ridge Farm Harvest Haunt

Five haunted attractions: Farmer’s Haunted House & Forest of Fear, Field of Scream, Fort HuntD, The Shady Rest 3D Attraction, and Psychic Sideshow. Also non-haunting activities. Reservations required. Open weekends in October. Located at 29 Bevis Road in Schaghticoke. For further information call 518 664-1515 or visit www.hauntny.com.

Ticonderoga

“Halloween Fest”

HalloweenFest 2018 will take place Oct. 26-31. The events are being hosted by various businesses and organizations throughout Ticonderoga. Business Trick or Treating will be held on Oct. 31. Admission is free.

Oct. 27-28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Maze by Moonlight – Fort Ticonderoga; Explore the maze using your flashlight as a guide. $10 per person.

Saturday, Oct, 28 at 1 p.m. The Amazing Magic Show – Ticonderoga Community Building. All kids and families are invited to attend this free event full of comedy and magic. Presented by the Ticonderoga Festival Guild.

Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pumpkin Walk – LaChute River Trail– Jack-O-Lanterns will be displayed. Pumpkins donated by local farmers are being carved by local children and artists. Free event sponsored by the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op.

Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticonderoga Hollywood House of Horrors, the former Cobblers Bench Building with three floors of terror, not for small children or the faint of heart. Zombies and Spooks will also be on Main Street. $10 for adults, $5 for students Middle School and older. Proceeds to benefit TMSP and Montcalm Street Projects. Brought to you by Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Halloween Family Glow Bowl Party on Adirondack Lane.

Prizes for best and most creative Halloween costumes for kids of all ages. Music, family fun and more. Brought to you by Adirondack Lanes.

Oct. 29 Trick or Treat at each hole. Friendly Monsters will be in attendance. $1 off Mini Golf all day. Brought to you by Five Nations Golf.

Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trick or Treating at Downtown Ticonderoga and Area Businesses. At this free event, candy will be given out by participating businesses and organizations that have a pumpkin displayed from Sun Community News and at the Ticonderoga Community Building compliments of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership. Montcalm Street will be closed from Sunshine Laundry to 1888 Building. No rain date.

Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Non-scary Children’s Haunted Hallway – North Country Community College. Refreshments will be served. This free event is sponsored by North Country Community College.

Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pet Trick or Treating – Tractor Supply Ticonderoga Commerce Park Kids can also trick or treat.

Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Costume parade. Free event brought to you by Tractor Supply Company.

Warrensburg

Graveyard Walks

Meet notables from Warrensburg’s past during a tour through historic Warrensburg Cemetery; also a dessert buffet. Cemetery is on Hudson Street, Warrensburg. Reservations and information: 518 623-3436 or visit whs12885.org.

Halloween Parade

Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hudson Headwaters parking lot, Main Street. For more information, visit http://www.warensburghchamer.com.

VERMONT

Brandon

Silent Movie

Featured at the Brandon Town Hall Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. will be the Silent Movie “Der Golum” from 1920. This is a free will donation event. This weird flick is the perfect way to get ready for Halloween. It takes place in Poland with a clay creature, called a Golum, created by a rabbi to protect the Jews of Prague from persecution. Using sorcery, he brings the creature to life but complications ensue. “Der Golum” is basically the Frankenstein story but with a different monster. Sponsored by Jan Coolidge, Lucy and Dick Rouse, Marc and Aryln Briere, and Dorothy Leyseth and Edward Loedding.

Pittsford

Haunted House

The Pittsford Fire Department will host its 38th year of the Pittsford Haunted House, one of the spookiest places around. It is one of the largest and best-haunted attractions in the area. The children’s health center is converted every year. Lots of great scares with movie monsters, and other haunting features, entertainment, baked goods. Not recommended for children under 6. Tickets are sold from 6 to 9 p.m. each night of the event. Held Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 7 to 12. For more information call the Pittsford Recreation Department at 802 483-6688.

Proctor

Haunted Castle Tours

Tour the Wilson Castle, a mysterious mansion, and the secrets that it guards. The castle will be decorated in the style of a medieval nightmare, and your hosts present a multi-sensory experience with high-tech sound and special effects. This tour is recommended for people over age 13. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and bring flashlights. All proceeds go to charity. For information, call 802-221-1498.

Rupert

Halloween Parade

The Rupert Volunteer Fire company will host its “Rupert Festival of Darkness,” Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27. The haunted barn, located at the firehouse on East Street in West Rupert, runs from 7-10 p.m. each night. There will be fun, tricks, treats and more. On Saturday, Oct. 13, there will be a special spooky story time from 6-7 p.m. On Oct. 20, a pumpkin painting contest will be held. On Oct. 27, a parade and costume party and contest will be held. Admission is $10. For information, call 802-394-0035.

Rutland

Halloween Parade

The Rutland Halloween Parade will celebrate its 59th annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 27. Line-up is 5:30 p.m. and parade begins at 6:30 p.m. The theme again is “Halloween” and encourages creativity. This event draws thousands and features about 100 floats and costumed participants.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.