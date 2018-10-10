Hampton ’roundtable’ group formed

B y Krystle S. Morey

A group of Hampton residents has started a committee to facilitate relationships between neighbors and address town-wide woes.

The Hampton Roundtable’s mission ranges from starting conversation among the town’s residents to addressing the years-long battle with the lack of reliable internet coverage in Hampton.

The Hampton Roundtable started almost a year ago after a group of residents started brainstorming methods to pinpoint what the town needs.

“We were looking at ways to bring the community together,” said Renee Rountree.

Now about a dozen residents have joined the committee’s efforts. Others have signed on and introduced themselves on the group’s social media page: Facebook.com/groups/427911680975916.

“It’s a support network,” Ginny Kinsey said.

Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien applauded the group’s efforts.

“I think the effort they are doing to put together a roundtable to get more interaction between residents … is a great thing,” he said. “The Hampton community can benefit from more interaction between its residents.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.