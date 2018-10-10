October 10, 2018

Village OK’s policy to fix budget shortcomings

B y Krystle S. Morey

After being faulted by the state regarding an audit of its finances, the village of Granville has adopted a policy that will govern the amount of money it keeps in each of its funds.

The village board voted unanimously last week to put in place a plan to regulate its reserves.

The state Comptroller’s Office spent months reviewing the village’s budgets for the sewer fund and whether it took appropriate action to maintain the village’s overall fiscal stability. An audit released in July found that the village board consistently overestimated revenues and underestimated appropriations in the sewer fund budgets for fiscal years 2014-15 through 2016-17.

“The board overestimated revenues by a total of $118,684 (7.8 percent) and underestimated revenues by a total of $52,288 (3 percent) for the three-year period,” read the report.

Auditors said the board’s consistent over-expenditure of budgeted appropriations each year showed “a lack of realistic budgeting.”

To address the shortfalls, state officials recommended the village board adopt budgets that include adequate recurring revenues to finance recurring expenditures; formulate a plan to eliminate the sewer fund deficit; and adopt a fund balance policy to govern the level of fund balance to be maintained in each of the its funds.

The fund balance policy adopted at a board meeting last week, said Mayor Brian LaRose, will address the issue of governing its fund balance.

As far as eliminating the fund balance deficit in the sewer fund and improve cash flow in all funds, the village opted to raise water rents by $25 for each household unit, for a total of $385 annually, in 2018-19.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
October 10, 2018

Village OK’s policy to fix budget shortcomings

Granville Village Board

By Krystle S. Morey After being faulted by the state regarding an audit of its finances, the village of Granville […]

October 10, 2018

Hampton ’roundtable’ group formed

hampton

By Krystle S. Morey   A group of Hampton residents has started a committee to facilitate relationships between neighbors and […]

October 10, 2018

State rates towns’ fiscal health

comptroller

By Krystle Morey & Matthew Saari The state Comptroller’s office recently released a series of reports detailing the fiscal health […]

October 10, 2018

Halloween happenings throughout the area

pumpkinfest

Halloween happenings abound throughout the region, with plenty of hair-raising, terrifying, horrifying events for those who like the thrill of […]

October 5, 2018

North Country Freepress – 10/05/18

FreePress_10_5_18.pdf-web.pdf
October 4, 2018

518 Wheels – 10/05/18

518 Wheels 10_5_18.pdf-web.pdf
October 3, 2018

Head Start gets delayed start

DSC_0305

By Krystle S. Morey Following a few delays with upgrades to its new space, Head Start is now fully operational […]

October 3, 2018

Annual Hollerin’ Festival draws Sasquatch fans

cover1 cmyk

By Matthew Saari “Oh wow, it’s a lot busier than last year.” That was what one attendee of Whitehall’s third […]

October 3, 2018

Barge strikes bridge; road closed 4 hours

20180929_181322

By Matthew Saari A section of Saunders Street was shut down by police after a barge traveling the Champlain Canal […]

October 3, 2018

One year later…tossed kitten happy in new home

kitten

By Krystle S. Morey The kitten that was thrown from a pick-up truck and abandoned on the side of Route […]

October 3, 2018

Zombie walk, party in Granville Friday

zombie1

The night air is getting chillier and Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time for the Pember […]

September 28, 2018

North Country Freepress – 09/28/18

FreePress_9_28_18.pdf-web.pdf