October 11, 2018

518 Wheels – 10/11/18

October 11, 2018

Police investigating home invasions in village

By Matthew Saari Whitehall police are investigating a bizarre series of home invasions that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, […]

October 10, 2018

Village OK’s policy to fix budget shortcomings

By Krystle S. Morey After being faulted by the state regarding an audit of its finances, the village of Granville […]

October 10, 2018

Hampton ’roundtable’ group formed

By Krystle S. Morey   A group of Hampton residents has started a committee to facilitate relationships between neighbors and […]

October 10, 2018

Halloween happenings throughout the area

Halloween happenings abound throughout the region, with plenty of hair-raising, terrifying, horrifying events for those who like the thrill of […]

October 5, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/05/18

October 5, 2018

North Country Freepress – 10/05/18

October 4, 2018

518 Wheels – 10/05/18

October 3, 2018

Head Start gets delayed start

By Krystle S. Morey Following a few delays with upgrades to its new space, Head Start is now fully operational […]

October 3, 2018

Annual Hollerin’ Festival draws Sasquatch fans

By Matthew Saari “Oh wow, it’s a lot busier than last year.” That was what one attendee of Whitehall’s third […]

October 3, 2018

Barge strikes bridge; road closed 4 hours

By Matthew Saari A section of Saunders Street was shut down by police after a barge traveling the Champlain Canal […]

October 3, 2018

One year later…tossed kitten happy in new home

By Krystle S. Morey The kitten that was thrown from a pick-up truck and abandoned on the side of Route […]