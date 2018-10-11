October 11, 2018

Police investigating home invasions in village

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall police are investigating a bizarre series of home invasions that occurred over the weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 7 at 2:44 a.m., a Third Avenue woman called police, reporting a possible home invasion after hearing someone kick-in a door.

While investigating, police said they received a second call at 2:47 a.m., this time for a break-in at a Fourth Avenue home.

Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone said the second caller stated the male suspect was bleeding profusely from his left shoulder, indicating he had been shot. A physical altercation then ensued, with the suspect fleeing the scene. Pedone added that it is unlikely the man was shot as blood evidence was more consistent with the man having suffered lacerations.

At this point Pedone, having learned the suspect was bleeding, called in a county sheriff K9 unit to track down the man. While establishing a perimeter and waiting for the K9 unit, police noticed a second Fourth Avenue home had been broken into.

Police said the suspect had gained entry into this home by kicking in the back door. After gaining entry, however, the suspect fled the building by opening a window and jumping through a screen.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
October 11, 2018

Police investigating home invasions in village

crime1

By Matthew Saari Whitehall police are investigating a bizarre series of home invasions that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, […]

October 10, 2018

Village OK’s policy to fix budget shortcomings

Granville Village Board

By Krystle S. Morey After being faulted by the state regarding an audit of its finances, the village of Granville […]

October 10, 2018

Hampton ’roundtable’ group formed

hampton

By Krystle S. Morey   A group of Hampton residents has started a committee to facilitate relationships between neighbors and […]

October 10, 2018

State rates towns’ fiscal health

comptroller

By Krystle Morey & Matthew Saari The state Comptroller’s office recently released a series of reports detailing the fiscal health […]

October 5, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/05/18

Lakes_10_5_18.pdf-web.pdf
October 5, 2018

North Country Freepress – 10/05/18

FreePress_10_5_18.pdf-web.pdf
October 4, 2018

518 Wheels – 10/05/18

518 Wheels 10_5_18.pdf-web.pdf
October 3, 2018

Head Start gets delayed start

DSC_0305

By Krystle S. Morey Following a few delays with upgrades to its new space, Head Start is now fully operational […]

October 3, 2018

Annual Hollerin’ Festival draws Sasquatch fans

cover1 cmyk

By Matthew Saari “Oh wow, it’s a lot busier than last year.” That was what one attendee of Whitehall’s third […]

October 3, 2018

Barge strikes bridge; road closed 4 hours

20180929_181322

By Matthew Saari A section of Saunders Street was shut down by police after a barge traveling the Champlain Canal […]

October 3, 2018

One year later…tossed kitten happy in new home

kitten

By Krystle S. Morey The kitten that was thrown from a pick-up truck and abandoned on the side of Route […]

October 3, 2018

Zombie walk, party in Granville Friday

zombie1

The night air is getting chillier and Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time for the Pember […]