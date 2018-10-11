Police investigating home invasions in village

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall police are investigating a bizarre series of home invasions that occurred over the weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 7 at 2:44 a.m., a Third Avenue woman called police, reporting a possible home invasion after hearing someone kick-in a door.

While investigating, police said they received a second call at 2:47 a.m., this time for a break-in at a Fourth Avenue home.

Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone said the second caller stated the male suspect was bleeding profusely from his left shoulder, indicating he had been shot. A physical altercation then ensued, with the suspect fleeing the scene. Pedone added that it is unlikely the man was shot as blood evidence was more consistent with the man having suffered lacerations.

At this point Pedone, having learned the suspect was bleeding, called in a county sheriff K9 unit to track down the man. While establishing a perimeter and waiting for the K9 unit, police noticed a second Fourth Avenue home had been broken into.

Police said the suspect had gained entry into this home by kicking in the back door. After gaining entry, however, the suspect fled the building by opening a window and jumping through a screen.

