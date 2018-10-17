Food rivalry returns for 2nd year

By Matthew Saari

The age-old Granville-Whitehall rivalry returns – not on the gridiron but rather between food pantries.

The Great Granville-Whitehall Holiday Food Drive competition returns for its second year, set to begin today when newspapers hit newsstands.

“We’re doing it a little earlier this year,” said event organizer John Hoagland. “We want to make sure we get it done by Thanksgiving.”

Mulling over ideas of how to benefit both communities – both of which are home to Hoagland’s insurance agencies – Hoagland drew inspiration from the “old rivalry days” of football, devising a friendly competition between Granville’s and Whitehall’s food pantries.

As on the gridiron last fall, Whitehall triumphed rather convincingly, boasting more than 1,500 donated food items.

“Last year we kind of made it a contest between Whitehall and Granville,” Hoagland said. “Whitehall won overwhelmingly.”

Aside from bragging rights, the Whitehall Food Pantry was also awarded a glorious trophy.

