October 17, 2018

Mother Nature solves dam problem

B y Krystle S. Morey

Granville town highway superintendent Eric Towne thanked Mother Nature last weekend for helping to clear a problem beaver dam.

The dam had plugged a water pipe, causing flooding on parts of Cross and Butler roads, and several hundred acres of private property with some 10 feet of water.

“Mother Nature took care of it,” Towne said Monday.

Towne doesn’t know if another beaver dam broke upstream or if rainwater helped, but enough water pressure built up to clear the blockage.

“It got enough water behind it, that it broke the dam and off it went,” he said, noting it cleared sometime Saturday.

“I was amazed to see it was all gone and the water level was back down to normal,” Towne said.

Had the problem not been resolved naturally, the plan was to use dynamite to “eradicate the dam and get water flowing again.”

“They’ve got to get the thing open,” said Granville Town Supervisor Matt Hicks on Thursday.

Towne and his crew watched the dam all last week, monitoring flooding and water levels in the area.

 

