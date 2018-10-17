Police working break-in cases

By Matthew Saari

More than a week after a man attempted to forcibly gain access to six village homes, no arrests have been made but Whitehall police said they are actively pursuing the case.

On Sunday, officer Dan Herrmann said the investigation was still ongoing, with the department having interviewed numerous neighbors of the affected homes and chased down several leads offered via Facebook.

Sgt. Ryan Pedone said Tuesday the department has received “quite a few” tips, both in person and through social media, which officers are attempting to verify. And the department has acquired hours of security camera footage which is being pored over.

“We’re currently scanning through that,” he said.

The initial incident occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 7. Pedone, who was on duty at the time, received the initial 911 call at 2:44 a.m. which directed him to a Third Avenue home where a man had kicked in a door to gain access.

