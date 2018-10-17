Saint-Gobain workers build prosthetic hands

B y Krystle S. Morey

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. suspended operations at its Granville plant last Tuesday to lend a helping hand to others.

Split into groups, employees spent about an hour building 30 plastic prosthetic hands, which will be distributed to land mine victims, people in third-world countries and more.

“We are going to take a few hours of our time to help change 30 people’s lives,” said Gwen Hyde, the company’s environmental, safety, and health manager. “We’re giving back to the world.”

The hands, which came in kits, were purchased and built as a team building activity through Odyssey Teams’ Helping Hands project.

“It’s a cool exercise,” said John Sheehan.

Some employees challenged themselves, choosing to build the device with a koozie over one of their hands. It was then that they saw just how challenging it could be performing a task without the use of a hand.

“It was hard enough without the koozies,” joked employee Tim Meade.

