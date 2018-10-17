Sasquatch fete in jeopardy

By Matthew Saari
After only three years, Whitehall’s annual Sasquatch Calling Festival may be no more.
Event organizer David Molenaar told The Times last week that he doesn’t intend to be the primary organizer for future festivals, citing health concerns.
“I’m too old and feeble,” said Molenaar, 66. “Somebody else has to be the head man.”
The absence of one organizer or volunteer normally may not be much cause for concern but locals need only look back but a year to see the dramatic effect when an event loses a key organizer.
Leading up to the Sasquatch Calling Festival of 2017, Molenaar stepped away from leading the organizing efforts due to health concerns. Unfortunately, with his absence there was a noted lack of media outreach and the result was a greatly diminished festival.
A fluke? When Molenaar resumed organizing efforts for this year’s festival, Sasquatch enthusiasts from throughout the northeast and multiple media outlets, including ESPN, converged on the Birthplace of the U.S. Navy to see what the hubbub was all about.
This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.
Comments
Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.