October 19, 2018

North Country Freepress – 10/19/18

October 19, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/19/18

October 18, 2018

518 Wheels – 10/18/18

October 17, 2018

Police working break-in cases

The entrance to the Whitehall Police Station.

By Matthew Saari More than a week after a man attempted to forcibly gain access to six village homes, no […]

October 17, 2018

Sasquatch fete in jeopardy

DSC_0407

By Matthew Saari After only three years, Whitehall’s annual Sasquatch Calling Festival may be no more. Event organizer David Molenaar […]

October 17, 2018

Mother Nature solves dam problem

beaverdam

By Krystle S. Morey Granville town highway superintendent Eric Towne thanked Mother Nature last weekend for helping to clear a […]

October 17, 2018

Food rivalry returns for 2nd year

trophy

By Matthew Saari The age-old Granville-Whitehall rivalry returns – not on the gridiron but rather between food pantries. The Great […]

October 12, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/12/18

October 12, 2018

North Country Freepress – 10/12/18

October 11, 2018

518 Wheels – 10/11/18

October 11, 2018

Police investigating home invasions in village

crime1

By Matthew Saari Whitehall police are investigating a bizarre series of home invasions that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, […]

October 10, 2018

Village OK’s policy to fix budget shortcomings

Granville Village Board

By Krystle S. Morey After being faulted by the state regarding an audit of its finances, the village of Granville […]