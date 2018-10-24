Dresden resident files request for town’s financials

By Matthew Saari

A Dresden resident has filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request with the town – her second such request in three month – to see Dresden’s monthly financial statements.

Anda Stipins-Gang, wife of former Dresden supervisor George Gang, brought the request to the board’s attention during its monthly meeting last Monday, after seeing it was not on the meeting agenda.

“I have one more question; this one you may not like so much,” she said.

When supervisor Paul Ferguson acknowledged he was in receipt of the FOIL request, Stipins-Gang clarified that she was seeking the town’s financial reports for the months of September and October.

“I understand that you did not have financials last month,” she said. “That’s a legal requirement – they have to be done on a monthly basis.”

Stpins-Gang initially brought up her concerns regarding the town’s financials – or more accurately the proper record keeping of such – during the July town board meeting. It was then that she asked Ferguson to provide a “detailed statement of all monies received and dispersed during the month” every month, which would then be filed with the town clerk.

Initially Ferguson agreed to sit down with Stipins-Gang and review the financials but after the meeting, Ferguson told her to file a FOIL request for the information.

