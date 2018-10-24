Free food straining school cafeterias

B y Krystle S. Morey

Since Granville schools began offering free breakfasts and lunches for all students this year, so many are taking advantage of the program that it’s straining cafeteria staff and resources.

“It’s been one month and there’s certainly been a noticeable increase,” said business manager Cathy Somich.

The district has already expanded the hours of some of its cafeteria staff, and additional workers are being considered.

Granville students in grades Pre-K through 12 receive free breakfast and lunches, regardless of income, as part of the state Department of Education’s Child Nutrition Program.

In the first month free meals were made available, the school served 1,344 additional breakfasts and 1,868 lunches more than the same period last year. These numbers are for all three of the district’s schools.

Somich said students are definitely taking advantage of the free-lunch program.

