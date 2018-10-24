Route 22A paving resumes

B y Krystle S. Morey

Paving work has resumed on Route 22A where repairs are slated from Middle Granville to Fair Haven, Vermont.

Portions of the 10.7-mile stretch were reduced to one lane last week as crews were busy with repairs at the intersection of Route 22, near Mary J. Tanner School.

“They’re out there working on it now,” Bryan Viggiani, of the State Department of Transportation, said Friday.

Different stretches of Route 22A will be reduced to one lane through mid-November, when work is expected to be completed. Traffic is expected to be held up only briefly.

