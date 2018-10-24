Woman dies in North Granville fire

B y Krystle S. Morey

A flag flies at half-staff outside of a North Granville home where a woman perished in an early-morning blaze Saturday.

Kimberly A. Collins, 57, died of smoke inhalation caused by a fire ignited in her State Route 22 home.

Collins was believed to be asleep in an upstairs bedroom, where the fire began. Investigators said the woman likely passed away before first responders were called.

The cause of the fire was electrical in nature, said Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol. The fire is blamed on power strips that were overwhelmed. There were too many devices plugged into approximately four strips, including a space heater.

“They aren’t designed to handle that much wattage,” Bristol said.

There were also no smoke detectors triggered inside the home. Detectors were visibly present but not activated downstairs due to ineffective placement. They were installed just two feet above the floor, instead of near the ceiling where smoke rises. A burnt detector was recovered from the bedroom where the fire ignited.

