October 26, 2018

North Country Freepress – 10/26/18

October 26, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/26/18

October 25, 2018

518 Wheels – 10/25/18

October 24, 2018

Whitehall eyes $18M school project

Whitehall High School

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education voted 7-1 last week to move forward with an $18.5 million school […]

October 24, 2018

Free food straining school cafeterias

Granville High School

By Krystle S. Morey Since Granville schools began offering free breakfasts and lunches for all students this year, so many […]

October 24, 2018

Dresden resident files request for town’s financials

dresden

By Matthew Saari A Dresden resident has filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request with the town – her […]

October 24, 2018

Route 22A paving resumes

route 22a flagger

By Krystle S. Morey Paving work has resumed on Route 22A where repairs are slated from Middle Granville to Fair […]

October 19, 2018

North Country Freepress – 10/19/18

October 19, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/19/18

October 18, 2018

518 Wheels – 10/18/18

October 17, 2018

Police working break-in cases

The entrance to the Whitehall Police Station.

By Matthew Saari More than a week after a man attempted to forcibly gain access to six village homes, no […]

October 17, 2018

Saint-Gobain workers build prosthetic hands

DSC_2046

By Krystle S. Morey Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. suspended operations at its Granville plant last Tuesday to lend a helping […]