Bar thieves plead guilty, another going to trial

Two of the three men who Granville police said burglarized a West Main Street bar in May have pled guilty to felony charges while the third is headed to trial.

Police said Calvin J. Lena, Daryl W. Shaw and Lucas N. Sisco broke into On the Rocks in Granville on May 8 at 12:56 a.m. and stole about $1,304 in cash and merchandise.

Lena, 21, of Granville, pled guilty to third degree attempted burglary in Washington County Court on Oct. 19. He faces one-and-a-half to three years in state prison.

Shaw, 28, of Poultney, Vermont, pled guilty to third degree attempted burglary in Washington County Court on Oct. 26. He faces six months in county jail with five years of probation.

Lena and Shaw are set to be sentenced on Dec. 7.

The third suspect, Sisco, of Wells, Vermont, is scheduled for trial Dec. 3 before Washington County Court Judge Kelly McKeighan.

