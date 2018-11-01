November 1, 2018

Bar thieves plead guilty, another going to trial

B y Krystle S. Morey

Two of the three men who Granville police said burglarized a West Main Street bar in May have pled guilty to felony charges while the third is headed to trial.

Police said Calvin J. Lena, Daryl W. Shaw and Lucas N. Sisco broke into On the Rocks in Granville on May 8 at 12:56 a.m. and stole about $1,304 in cash and merchandise.

Lena, 21, of Granville, pled guilty to third degree attempted burglary in Washington County Court on Oct. 19. He faces one-and-a-half to three years in state prison.

Shaw, 28, of Poultney, Vermont, pled guilty to third degree attempted burglary in Washington County Court on Oct. 26. He faces six months in county jail with five years of probation.

Lena and Shaw are set to be sentenced on Dec. 7.

The third suspect, Sisco, of Wells, Vermont, is scheduled for trial Dec. 3 before Washington County Court Judge Kelly McKeighan.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
November 1, 2018

Bar thieves plead guilty, another going to trial

mugs

By Krystle S. Morey Two of the three men who Granville police said burglarized a West Main Street bar in […]

November 1, 2018

Hampton residents question tax hike

hampton

By Matthew Saari Nearly two dozen Hamptonites turned out Monday evening to learn about and argue the need for the […]

November 1, 2018

Factory, bank for sale

manchester wood building mug

By Krystle S. Morey $1,399,000 – that’s the asking price for the factory that Manchester Wood called home for 27 […]

November 1, 2018

Rozell proposes new law for roadside work

municipal close

By Matthew Saari Whitehall town supervisor John Rozell has proposed a new law which would require any franchises seeking to […]

November 1, 2018

518 Wheels – 11/01/18

518 Wheels 11_2_18.pdf-web.pdf
October 26, 2018

North Country Freepress – 10/26/18

FreePress_10_26_18.pdf-web.pdf
October 26, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/26/18

Lakes_10_26_18.pdf-web.pdf
October 25, 2018

518 Wheels – 10/25/18

518 Wheels 10_26_18.pdf-web.pdf
October 24, 2018

Whitehall eyes $18M school project

Whitehall High School

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education voted 7-1 last week to move forward with an $18.5 million school […]

October 24, 2018

Woman dies in North Granville fire

collins fire cmyk

By Krystle S. Morey   A flag flies at half-staff outside of a North Granville home where a woman perished […]

October 24, 2018

Free food straining school cafeterias

Granville High School

By Krystle S. Morey Since Granville schools began offering free breakfasts and lunches for all students this year, so many […]

October 24, 2018

Dresden resident files request for town’s financials

dresden

By Matthew Saari A Dresden resident has filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request with the town – her […]