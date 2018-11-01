Factory, bank for sale

B y Krystle S. Morey

$1,399,000 – that’s the asking price for the factory that Manchester Wood called home for 27 years.

The furniture manufacturer announced this summer that it was going out of business, with plans to sell off inventory and close its Granville location.

The news of Manchester Wood’s closing came as a shock to officials, employees, residents and customers alike.

“…we didn’t see this coming. There was no notification at all,” said Granville Town Supervisor Matt Hicks [...]

