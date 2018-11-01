Police watching drop boxes

B y Krystle S. Morey

Granville police are stepping up patrols to help curb littering in the village, particularly in and around drop boxes.

Disposal of unwanted mattresses, car seats, books and more have plagued the parking lot of the former Bardin’s Tire Service on Quaker Street for years, but recently the piles of discarded items have grown.

“We get just about everything,” said Matt Evans, organizer. “People just dump their garbage there.”

Added Evans: “I’ll deal with mattresses and furniture and all kinds of stuff because they don’t want to pay to get rid of it.”

Evans said he and his drivers are tasked with picking up “multiple trailer loads” of garbage that is left near the boxes.

“It costs me a lot of money, but it comes with having the boxes,” Evans said of having to pay for proper disposal at refuse centers.

Donated items are collected from more than 450 boxes throughout New York, Massachusetts and Vermont each week.

