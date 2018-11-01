Rozell proposes new law for roadside work

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall town supervisor John Rozell has proposed a new law which would require any franchises seeking to do work along Whitehall’s roads to gain the highway superintendent’s approval beforehand.

Rozell pitched the new law – calling it a Highway Work Permit Law – at the town board’s October meeting and town attorney Erika Sellar-Ryan explained what power the new law would afford the town.

Essentially, the local law would require anyone, private resident or corporate giant, to obtain a work permit from the town and obtain authorization from highway superintendent Louie Pratt before work could commence.

“They would need a permit; they would need to run it by Louie first,” Sellar-Ryan said.

“This would also let us be notified, with maps and blueprints, so we could notify the landowners,” Rozell added.

The town’s desire to monitor the work of private companies finds its genesis in a conflict which occurred between Whitehall residents and communication giant Spectrum earlier this year.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.