Parades, meals, ceremonies on tap

B y Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari

Veterans Day will be here on Sunday, Nov. 11, and several local organizations are giving people the opportunity to honor our nation’s servicemen and women.

Those interested in sharing a meal with a veteran, attending a ceremony honoring veterans, or simply stopping by an area monument will have ample opportunities to say “thank you for your service” to friends, family, and neighbors who chose to put their lives on the line.

Here’s a look at Veterans Day events in our area:

VERMONT

CASTLETON

Flag Ceremony

Castleton University will host a commemorative ceremony in honor of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Flag Pole in front of Woodruff Hall.

The university will commemorate Veterans Day with the presentation of colors at the flag pole, followed by remarks by guest speaker Jeremy Anastasi, Class of 2019.

All veterans are invited to enjoy a free lunch in Huden Dining Hall following the ceremony.

For more information contact assistant dean for campus life Victoria Angis at [email protected] or by phone at 802-468-1231.

Veterans Spaghetti Dinner

Students of Castleton Village School would like show their appreciation to the veterans for all that they have done for their country and their community.

The students would like to invite the veterans to the 16th annual spaghetti dinner Friday, Nov. 9 from 5-7 p.m., at the Castleton American Legion Post 50.

The dinner will be held at the Castleton American Legion Post located on Route 4A in Castleton. The meal is provided free of charge to all veterans and their families.

DORSET

Marine Corps Birthday Party

The Marine Corps will celebrate its 243rd birthday on Nov. 10. This year’s celebration will be held at the Dorset Field Club in Dorset, Vermont. All marines are invited to attend, however reservation will be required. For additional information, call Jerry Austin at 802-645-1951 prior to Nov. 1.

FAIR HAVEN

American Legion Post # 49 will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Park in Fair Haven.

Before the parade, the Legion will host a breakfast on Nov. 11. Veterans eat free. For information, call 802-265-7983.

POULTNEY

Bells to ring

Claire Carmody American Legion Post #39 has kindly requested all churches in the community of Poultney, Vt. toll their bells at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11 in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Residents are encouraged to observe a moment of silence in memory of all who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

NEW YORK

GRANVILLE

Parade, ceremony

“Veteran’s Day? It’s to honor those veterans that have served and are serving … protecting our country. And to show support for their service,” said Jerry Austin, Granville American Legion Post #323 adjutant.

In Granville, there will be an early-morning Veterans Day ceremony at Granville High School on Nov. 12.

The ceremony, which begins at 9 a.m. at the monument on the front lawn of the school, includes a short dedication service, laying of a wreath, “Taps” by buglers from the high school band, and a salute to the veterans who are still with us as well as those who have passed on. The entire program takes about 20 minutes.

Following the ceremony, participants will begin meeting at the East Main Street parking lot, across from TD Bank, to prepare for this year’s parade. Line-up for the parade is at 9:30 a.m.

The parade is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will include the Granville High School Band, classic cars, floats, local veterans, boy and girl scouts, fire companies and the American Legion Riders.

After leaving the parking lot, the parade will stop at the WWII memorial clock at the former TD Bank building on Main Street to place a wreath. Then, it will proceed to the Main Street bridge, where a small ceremony is performed for the sailors, soldiers and airmen lost at sea. A rifle salute, taps and the Granville Senior Band’s rendition of The Navy Hymn will also take place at the bridge.

The parade will then proceed to Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of West Main and Quaker streets. The band will start the ceremony at about 10:30 a.m., with the National Anthem followed by the Chaplains’ prayer. The Auxiliaries will place the wreaths on the monuments and a rifle salute and taps will follow.

Granville Mayor Brian LaRose, Town Supervisor Matt Hicks and past Washington County Veteran Affairs Administration director Samuel Hall are among the speakers.

The Granville Senior Band will close the ceremony with a melody of patriotic songs.

Participants are invited to the American Legion Post at 10 Columbus St. for lunch after the ceremony in the park.

HARTFORD

Bell ringing, flag ceremony

Although the national observance 0f Veterans Day will be held on Monday, Nov. 12th, the actual Veterans Day is this Sunday Nov. 11th. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day, and the Town of Hartford will be holding a special ceremony to mark the event and honor local veterans.

“Every year for the past 8 years or so. Hartford’s church bells rang for one minute at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in honor of Veteran’s Day,” Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff stated. “Veteran’s Day used to be called Armistice Day and this moment at 11am marks the Armistice that ended of World War I.”

In honor of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, Hartford will join churches around the world in ringing bells in remembrance of our veterans. Armistice Day began to signify the ending of World War I.

The event has been named “Ringing for Peace, Armistice 100.” This historic event will begin by Big Ben in London ringing out to mark the centenary of the Armistice along with bells in churches and cathedrals around the world.

1,400 bell ringers were recruited during 2018 to mark the end of World War 1. The bell ringers will represent the 1,400 bell ringers who lost teir lives during the conflict known as “The Great War.”

Hartford will have a ceremony at Monument Square on Main Street in honor of Veteran’s. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. sharp with the Methodist Church and Baptist Church bells. Then there will be a flag changing and dedication ceremony at the large flag pole followed by the laying of a cross wreath. Hartford’s Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts. and the American Legion will take part in the event.

“Please come and honor our Veterans,” Haff said.

Haff also wanted to remind residents that November is a green light month where green porch light bulbs are put in to honor our veterans.

WHITEHALL

Flag burning, lunch

Whitehall is set to mark the holiday with a ceremony, dinner and coin drop.

American Legion Post 83 will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Riverside Veterans Memorial Park on Skenesborough Drive.

“We normally hold it at 11 a.m. but because of the church services we backed it up,” Post 83 adjutant Jim Lafayette said.

The Whitehall High School Select Choir will sing a few selections. A flag burning ceremony will be conducted so anyone with non-serviceable flags are asked to bring them to the legion beforehand.

After the ceremony, the Legion will serve a lunch of soup and sandwiches.

The Whitehall Elks Lodge 1491 will host a turkey dinner “like a Thanksgiving meal” on Sunday, Nov. 11 at the lodge, located off of Williams Street in Whitehall.

Price to attend is $8 except for veterans who eat for free.

Additionally, Elks members will host a car shuttle service for veterans with no transportation. Veterans in need of a lift should call 518-499-1491.

Post 83 legionnaires will be stationed along U.S. Route 4 on Friday, Nov. 9 and Monday, Nov. 12 to conduct a coin drop to benefit the Whitehall Toys for Tots program.

