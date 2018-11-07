School struggles with state ‘meal shaming’ mandate

By Matthew Saari

A new state policy banning “meal shaming” is causing the Whitehall Central School to incur increased costs in the cafeteria.

Last week Whitehall cafeteria manager Deb Mackey mailed a notice home as well as posting it on the school’s website, reminding district residents that ala carte charges are not allowed.

“The New York State Education Department has placed stricter mandates on the School Lunch Program directors to manage our budgets,” Mackey wrote. “We are not permitted to allow students to carelessly charge items they or their parents cannot pay for.”

In an interview last week, Mackey explained that anything other than a full breakfast or lunch meal is an ala carte charge. For example, if a student wants only a slice of pizza and not the accompanying fruit or vegetable, that student will be charged ala carte, even if he is eligible for free or reduced lunch.

The reason for the mailing of the memos is rooted in the state’s “Prohibition Against Meal Shaming” policy, which was passed in June and took effect at the start of the current school year.

