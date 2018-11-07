Thousands of voters turnout for mid-term election

B y Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey

Whitehall

More than 1,170 Whitehallers went out into the cold and rain so they might have their voices heard in this year’s mid-term election on Tuesday.

Voters were lined up at the Whitehall Recreation Center by 5:45 a.m. – 15 minutes prior to polls opening – anxiously awaiting the opening of the doors. The stream of voters did not abate throughout the day until the last hour before polls closed at 9 p.m.

“It went very, very well,” said poll proctor Dorothy Hart. “I think we may have had more than the [2016] presidential election.”

“I don’t ever remember voting being this heavy,” confirmed fellow poll watcher Sheila Chaplin.

Granville

Despite the absence of competition at the village and town levels, Granville voters turned out in numbers to cast their ballots Tuesday on Election Day.

Some say this was the busiest they’ve seen the polls in recent years.

Kathy Terrio, who has been a poll watcher for 18 years, said the midterm seemed to draw a record number of voters. “I’ve never seen it this busy,” she said.

Residents in all five of Granville’s districts braved the rain, cool temperatures and fog to have their voices heard from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Districts 1-3 voted at the Village Municipal Building, located at 51 Quaker St. Districts 4-5 cast their ballots at the Penrhyn Engine and Hose Company’s Granville Independence Hall, located at 1394 County Route 24.

