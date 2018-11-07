Woman arrested with 11 pot plants

By Matthew Saari

A 39-year-old Whitehall woman faces a misdemeanor charge after Whitehall police discovered she was growing 11 marijuana plants in her yard.

Devin Mahar of 40 Vaughn Street Extension was charged with unlawful growing of cannabis on Oct. 26.

“That’s a public health law charge not penal law,” said Whitehall Sgt. Ryan Pedone.

The arrest came after a nearly two-month investigation.

Police were notified of the grow on Sept. 6 when a 62-year-old Blinn Street man told police Mahar was threatening to sell property of his located in her garage, including a motorcycle and tools. The man also told police he believed marijuana plants were in her yard.

Police who investigated said the plants could be seen from the man’s yard, which abutted the rear of Mahar’s.

