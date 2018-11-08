Obituary: Donald Levesque

D onald “Don” Levesque went peacefully to his home in Heaven on Sunday, October 28, 2018 with his loving wife Barbara and dear friend, Pastor Pamela Bolton, by his side.

Donald “Don” Levesque went peacefully to his home in Heaven on Sunday, October 28, 2018 with his loving wife Barbara and dear friend, Pastor Pamela Bolton, by his side.

Donald was born at home in North Bergen, New Jersey in April 1940.

Before moving to the “farm” at Candy Apple Orchard in Raceville, Don and Barbara lived in Warwick, NY for many years.

Don was a long distance trucker for much of his life. He also worked as the Supervisor of Transportation for the West Milford, N.J. Board of Education.

Of all of the jobs he held he especially loved driving the van for the residents of Mountain View Commons in Granville as well as the residents of Skenesborough

Harbor in Whitehall, NY.

He had many interests and hobbies. He was a Civil War re-enactor with The Historic 15th NY Volunteer Cavalry, Company L, until his passing. He enjoyed traveling and camping, and playing the guitar and singing country gospel songs with Diana Ritchie Williams. Spending time with his family and friends gave him much pleasure. In good weather he spent his mornings sitting on the front porch watching the birds at the feeders with his faithful friend, Lady, the Australian Shepherd, at his feet. Don started each morning with a cup of coffee, reading his Bible, and praying over the many people he had on his prayer list. He was a good friend to many. He was a loving and devoted husband to Barbara and they went just about everywhere together.

Besides his parents, “Del” and Cordia, he was predeceased by 7 siblings: brothers Wendall, John, Bobby, and Billy and sisters Jeanette, Joan, and Barbara

Rossi. His in-laws Peter and Margaret Larro also predeceased him.

He is survived by his wife Barbara. They were the loves of eachothers lives. He is also survived by his brother in law, Peter Larro Jr. of North Granville.

He had many nieces and nephews with a special mention of Debe (Julio), Patti (Donald), Cordi,and Steve (Mary) all of New Jersey. Their love, care, concern,

and help these last few months means more than words can say.

It goes without saying we are grateful to Dr. Charles Yun, the nurses and staff at the CR Woods Cancer Center, and the nurses and staff on Tower 2 for their care and compassion. Thank you to High Peaks Hospice as well. A special thank you to the “angels” at Haynes House of Hope in South Granville for their care and

kindness to both Don and Barbara.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, in Granville. Calling hours will be from 6-8 pm Friday, November 2.

A service will be held at the 1st Baptist Church, Williams Street,Whitehall, NY on Saturday, November 3rd at 12 noon.

Donations , in memory of Don, may be made to Haynes House of Hope in South Granville, NY, 1st Baptist Church (Williams Street) Whitehall or Out of the Box Worship Center (21 Broadway) Whitehall, NY.

Donald was born at home in North Bergen, New Jersey in April 1940.

Before moving to the “farm” at Candy Apple Orchard in Raceville, Don and Barbara lived in Warwick, NY for many years.

Don was a long distance trucker for much of his life. He also worked as the Supervisor of Transportation for the West Milford, N.J. Board of Education.

Of all of the jobs he held he especially loved driving the van for the residents of Mountain View Commons in Granville as well as the residents of Skenesborough Harbor in Whitehall, NY.

He had many interests and hobbies. He was a Civil War re-enactor with The Historic 15th NY Volunteer Cavalry, Company L, until his passing. He enjoyed traveling and camping, and playing the guitar and singing country gospel songs with Diana Ritchie Williams. Spending time with his family and friends gave him much pleasure. In good weather he spent his mornings sitting on the front porch watching the birds at the feeders with his faithful friend, Lady, the Australian Shepherd, at his feet. Don started each morning with a cup of coffee, reading his Bible, and praying over the many people he had on his prayer list. He was a good friend to many. He was a loving and devoted husband to Barbara and they went just about everywhere together.

Besides his parents, “Del” and Cordia, he was predeceased by 7 siblings: brothers Wendall, John, Bobby, and Billy and sisters Jeanette, Joan, and Barbara Rossi. His in-laws Peter and Margaret Larro also predeceased him.

He is survived by his wife Barbara. They were the loves of eachothers lives. He is also survived by his brother in law, Peter Larro Jr. of North Granville.

He had many nieces and nephews with a special mention of Debe (Julio), Patti (Donald), Cordi,and Steve (Mary) all of New Jersey. Their love, care, concern, and help these last few months means more than words can say.

It goes without saying we are grateful to Dr. Charles Yun, the nurses and staff at the CR Woods Cancer Center, and the nurses and staff on Tower 2 for their care and compassion. Thank you to High Peaks Hospice as well. A special thank you to the “angels” at Haynes House of Hope in South Granville for their care and kindness to both Don and Barbara.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, in Granville. Calling hours were held from 6-8 pm Friday, November 2.

A service was held at the 1st Baptist Church, Williams Street,Whitehall, NY on Saturday, November 3rd at 12 noon.

Donations , in memory of Don, may be made to Haynes House of Hope in South Granville, NY, 1st Baptist Church (Williams Street) Whitehall or Out of the Box Worship Center (21 Broadway) Whitehall, NY.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.