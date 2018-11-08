Obituary: Robert J. Rozell

R obert J. Rozell, 57 of Hampton passed away peacefully October 31, 2018 at home after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Born June 7th, 1961 in Sharon, Ct. He was the son of the Late Edward Rozell of PA, and Rachel Nichols of Castleton, Vt.

He leaves behind his best friend, and beloved wife, Sherry Rozell and his two sons, Zachery Rozell of Whitehall, & Mike Kelley of Poultney Vt. He was predeceased by one son, Rodney Rozell of Az.

He is survived by Sibling’s Edward (Peg) Rozell of Rutland, Vt, Tina (Gus) Rozell of Whitehall, Tammie (Luke) Gimmler of Dresden, Ted (Joanne) Rozell of Whitehall.

His Brother in law, Gene JR (April) Sherwood & Sister in law Heather (Rich) Didio. His father in law “Pa”, Gene Sherwood Sr.

Two Grandchildren Christopher & Christina of AZ. A Special Girl, Aubrey, and her sister Maddison.

Several nephew’s & nieces, great nephews & nieces. Bob was known as the cool uncle and an uncle to many others.

Bob was loved by many people. He was known for his burn outs with his 69 Chevy pickup. His wife says he was a jack of all trades, he could cook a meal, fix a car, built them a house, fix anything. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also proud keeper of our green grass, flowers and cleanest pool. He loved to tend to them while jamming out to his loud music with his Pitbull Lilly by his side.

Bob retired from Galusha & Sons, in 2013. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator. In his last month he wanted to go see his boys, his extended family. They put a BBQ on for him, and then he went to work for a day with his boys. He said, I quote “I’ll never forget those guys”

Bob wanted to remind everyone to always support your local Fire Department. He was very proud of the Hampton Fire Department Boys. Special Thanks to Matt Sears for always being on standby for us. Donations can be made in Bob’s name to them at PO BOX 34, Hampton, NY 12837

Friends may call from 11am-12:30pm on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams street, Whitehall, NY. Following the visitation, a prayer service will conducted at 12:30pm by Rev. Kevin Gebo, Pastor of the Truthville Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held from 1pm to 4pm at the Whitehall Marina.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

