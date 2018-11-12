November 12, 2018

Obituary: Emmi E. Loomis

E mmi E. Loomis

Granville, NY – Emmi E. Loomis, age 82, passed away peacefully at Granville Center, following a brief illness.

Emmi was born on November 30, 1935 in Altenkirchen, Germany, the daughter of the late William and Emma (Rieuer) Lehnhausen.

She met the love of her life, Duane Loomis, while is was serving in the Air Force in Germany during the Korean War. Upon his term in the military ending he returned to the United States. Emmi joined him in Middle Granville, NY where they were married at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church on February 28, 1959. She became a US citizen and obtained her GED. She was employed for many years at C. R. Bard in Glens Falls.

Duane and Emmi made their home in Hartford for many years. Emmi loved reading, crosswords and crocheting. When Duane died in 2013, she moved to Granville to be closer to his niece Carrie Reed and her family. As she became more infirmed, she moved in with Carrie.

Emmi was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Alfred, Karl-Heinz, Willi, Werner and Walter Lehnhausen and many other nieces and nephews. Survivors are her niece Carrie Reed (Charlie) and their children Crystal and Kimberly.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery where she will be reunited with Duane for eternity.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Online condolence may be shared at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

Emmi requested that of anyone wishes to remember her with a donation to the C. R. Wood Cancer Center in Glens Falls or a Disabled Veterans Association she would appreciate it.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
November 12, 2018

Obituary: Patricia W. Folger

Patricia W Folger obit photo

Patricia W. Folger, 75,  passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018 after a long illness and a short stay at […]

November 12, 2018

Obituary: Faith S. Pitlak

Pitlak obit

Faith S. Pitlak Poultney, VT – Faith Sarah Pitlak, passed away at her home on Lake St. Catherine, a place […]

November 12, 2018

Obituary: Emmi E. Loomis

Emmi E Loomis obit photo

Emmi E. Loomis Granville, NY – Emmi E. Loomis, age 82, passed away peacefully at Granville Center, following a brief […]

November 9, 2018

North Country Freepress – 11/09/18

FreePress_11_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 8, 2018

Obituary: Donald Levesque

Donald C Levesque obit photo

Donald “Don” Levesque went peacefully to his home in Heaven on Sunday, October 28, 2018 with his loving wife Barbara […]

November 8, 2018

Obituary: Robert J. Rozell

Bob Rozell obit photo do not crop

Robert J. Rozell, 57 of Hampton passed away peacefully October 31, 2018 at home after a short battle with Pancreatic […]

November 8, 2018

518 Wheels – 11/08/18

518 Wheels 11_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 7, 2018

He crawled through the tunnels of Vietnam

ed hayes (3)

By Matthew Saari Tunnel rats. That was the unofficial moniker given to volunteer soldiers and Marines during the Vietnam War […]

November 7, 2018

Thousands of voters turnout for mid-term election

election-day-2018

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey Whitehall More than 1,170 Whitehallers went out into the cold and rain so […]

November 7, 2018

School struggles with state ‘meal shaming’ mandate

school lunch

By Matthew Saari A new state policy banning “meal shaming” is causing the Whitehall Central School to incur increased costs […]

November 7, 2018

Woman arrested with 11 pot plants

pot bust

By Matthew Saari A 39-year-old Whitehall woman faces a misdemeanor charge after Whitehall police discovered she was growing 11 marijuana […]

November 7, 2018

Parades, meals, ceremonies on tap

vet day

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari Veterans Day will be here on Sunday, Nov. 11, and several local organizations […]