Obituary: Emmi E. Loomis

E mmi E. Loomis

Granville, NY – Emmi E. Loomis, age 82, passed away peacefully at Granville Center, following a brief illness.

Emmi was born on November 30, 1935 in Altenkirchen, Germany, the daughter of the late William and Emma (Rieuer) Lehnhausen.

She met the love of her life, Duane Loomis, while is was serving in the Air Force in Germany during the Korean War. Upon his term in the military ending he returned to the United States. Emmi joined him in Middle Granville, NY where they were married at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church on February 28, 1959. She became a US citizen and obtained her GED. She was employed for many years at C. R. Bard in Glens Falls.

Duane and Emmi made their home in Hartford for many years. Emmi loved reading, crosswords and crocheting. When Duane died in 2013, she moved to Granville to be closer to his niece Carrie Reed and her family. As she became more infirmed, she moved in with Carrie.

Emmi was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Alfred, Karl-Heinz, Willi, Werner and Walter Lehnhausen and many other nieces and nephews. Survivors are her niece Carrie Reed (Charlie) and their children Crystal and Kimberly.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery where she will be reunited with Duane for eternity.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Online condolence may be shared at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

Emmi requested that of anyone wishes to remember her with a donation to the C. R. Wood Cancer Center in Glens Falls or a Disabled Veterans Association she would appreciate it.

