Obituary: Faith S. Pitlak

F aith S. Pitlak

Poultney, VT – Faith Sarah Pitlak, passed away at her home on Lake St. Catherine, a place she loved dearly, on Sunday, November 11, 2018 with her children at her side.

Faith was born on December 23, 1940 in West New York, NJ, the daughter of George and Virginia (McIntyre) Phillips.

She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth College in New Jersey and married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Robert T. Pitlak. They raised their family and lived their lives in New Jersey, California and Vermont.

From the age of four, Faith spent her summers at Lake St. Catherine, a place she always treasured and shared with her children and then her grandchildren. The lake has a special place in all of their hearts.

Everyone who knew Faith will remember the kind and caring person she was and her warm and welcoming smile. Faith took a job at Price Chopper Supermarket in Granville where she distributed samples of new products to shoppers. There was always a crowd of people around Faith’s display, not just for the samples but also to chat with her, week after week.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Granville, NY, the Poultney Women’s Club as well as a supporter of the Poultney Food Shelf.

Faith had been ill for several years but she was the rare person who could turn her experience into something pleasurable. She made many friends with her nurses, caregivers and also with her fellow patients, who left treatment having made a true friend who understood their journey. Faith and her family were so thankful for these relationships.

Faith was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband Robert. She is survived by her loving children, George Pitlak (Claudia) of Germany and Sarah Tiber (Dan) of Massachusetts. Faith was blessed with five grandchildren who adored her: Kaia and Flynn Pitlak and Jackson, Elliot and Zoey Tiber. She is also survived by a sister Georgeanne LaMarca (John) of Rivervale, New Jersey.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11 AM .

In lieu of flowers, her family felt that Faith would appreciate donations to Bridges & Beyond, an organization that meant so much to her. Bridges & Beyond is an organization of Rutland Regional Medical Center whose volunteers provide rides to people in need of transportation to medical appointments and errands, allowing them to remain independent in their home setting while getting necessary services. This compassionate group allowed Faith the chance to live at home at the Lake and still get the treatments she needed; she became very attached to the volunteers who assisted in her care. They, like all people who crossed paths with Faith, became her friends. The address is Bridges and Beyond, RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St. , Granville. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com

