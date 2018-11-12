November 12, 2018

Obituary: Patricia W. Folger

P atricia W. Folger, 75,  passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018 after a long illness and a short stay at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland, Vt.

Patricia was born February 7, 1943 daughter of Robert J. Croff and Laura C. Edwards.

Patricia was employed by General Electric for 27 years; owner of American House in Granville for 10 years; employed by Dutchies Store in West Pawlet for 5 years and an insurance consultant for Combine Life Insurance Company.

Patricia is survived by daughter Laurie Folger of West Pawlet; son Richard Folger and his wife Dawn of Charlotte, N.C.; her grandchildren Ryan Folger & Travis Folger of Granville, N.Y., Tara Kearney of New Hampshire; her great-grandchildren Kailib, Jordon and Austin.

Patricia is also survived by her sisters Diann Hammond-Mason (Kevin) of Pawlet, Vt.; Estella Leach (Douglas) of Pawlet, Vt. and brother John Edwards of West Pawlet, Vt. Also, her stepsisters Donna Ballard of Poultney, Vt. and Joan Burch of Hebron, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Patricia was predeceased by her brother Robert W. Croff, her father Robert J. Croff and step-mother Geneva M. Croff, her mother Laura C. Edwards and step-father Francis J. Edwards. Also, step-brothers Gordan, Harold and Leonard Buffum.

Graveside services were conducted at 2 pm on Thursday, November 8 at the Mountain View Cemetery, West Pawlet, Vt.

Arrangements were under the direction of Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, N.Y.  12832.

To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Breast Cancer Society.

 

 

