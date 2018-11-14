$100K to be returned to state

B y Krystle S. Morey

The village of Granville will reluctantly return about $100,000 in grant money to the State of New York.

Officials spent the last couple of months brainstorming projects that would satisfy the terms of a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant earmarked for upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant, but restrictions of the grant and a Dec. 7 deadline are preventing the village from spending all the money.

“We had some excess monies left over from the CDBG grant and we were painstakingly looking for ways that we could utilize those monies under the conditions set forth by the state,” said Mayor Brian LaRose.

“It was difficult staying between the lines on this thing,” he said.

The village was awarded the grant in 2016 to make improvements at the 46-year-old facility. More than $500,000 was spent on trickling filter upgrades, pump replacement and a new emergency generator.

