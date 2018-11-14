Dresden rushes to pass budget

By Matthew Saari

The Town of Dresden is attempting to fine-tune a budget, hold a public hearing and approve its 2019 spending plan…all in five days’ time.

Supervisor Paul Ferguson unveiled the tentative budget at the town’s monthly meeting Monday night, and for some board members, it was the first time they’d laid eyes on the document.

When asked why he’s cutting the budget process so close to the deadline for submitting it to the county, Ferguson said only, “I’m learning as I go,” adding that in addition to serving as supervisor he is also the town’s budgetary officer.

As of Monday night the Dresden budget stood at $1,164,025 with a proposed levy of $836,690. This represents a $12,696 increase over this year’s levy.

Ferguson attributed the increase to the ever-rising cost of employee benefits.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.