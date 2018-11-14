November 14, 2018

Former church being transformed

B y Adam Cook

 

The Middle Granville Presbyterian Church on Route 22A has stood empty for the better part of six years since the last church service. Now, Granville resident Jeff Anderson is looking to breathe new life into the space.

“This, I envision as a stage for music events,” Anderson said, indicating the raised platform towards the back of the sanctuary.

The pews that once occupied the sanctuary are gone, sold off by the Presbytery. The stone altar, Anderson said, is being donated to the Slate Valley Museum – though for the moment, it’s still in the sanctuary.

“It weighs more than two men can move,” he said. “I’m not going to be like, ‘get it out of here now!’. It can stay here until they’re ready for it.”

Anderson said Tom Atkins, pastor of the Rupert Methodist Church in Vermont, now makes use of the space behind the sanctuary as his art studio. Downstairs in the church basement, Anderson, who restores and repairs string instruments, will make his workshop.

 

