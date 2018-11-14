Holiday meals to be offered

T hanksgiving is coming soon and many churches and community organizations will open their doors to the public for a holiday feast. Here’s a look at some of the dinners happening across the region:

NEW YORK

Granville

A Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the United Church of Granville at 18 Church Street. The dinner is sponsored by the Mettowee Valley Ecumenical Council. Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetables and dessert will be served, and take outs are available. There is no charge for the dinner, and all are welcome.

Whitehall

The Whitehall United Methodist Church is hosting its 16th annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year. The event is put on by Companions in Christ Fellowship Committee. Food will be served from noon to 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The church is located at 56 Greenmount Cemetery Lane in Whitehall. For more information, contact Maxine Willis at 518 499-1565.

Argyle

The 25th annual Community Thanksgiving Day dinner for the town of Argyle and its neighbors will be held again at the Argyle firehouse on State Route 40. The event, put on by F.E.A.S.T. (Friends Ensuring a Super Thanksgiving), will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. Like last year, there will be two servings, one at 12:30 p.m. and the next at 2 p.m. Delivery will be available for those who cannot make it to the firehouse. While there is no charge for the dinner, reservations are appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Joan at 518 741-6231.

VERMONT

Poultney

The Poultney United Methodist Church will host a free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 2 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls, homemade pies and various side dishes are expected. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 108 Main St. in Poultney.

Wells

A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be held at the Wells Village School on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are appreciated but not necessary. Take-out is available, and delivery is also available in Wells. The school is located at 135 Route 30 in Wells. For more information, contact Michelle or Tom at 802 645-0934.

Rutland

The Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland will host its annual parish Thanksgiving meal on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. following the Holy Eucharist service. The church is located at 85 West St. in Rutland. For more information, call 802 775-4368.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.