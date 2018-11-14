School bus passer ticketed

B y Krystle S. Morey

A driver who claims she was “not paying attention” is facing legal ramifications after she drove around a stopped Granville school bus.

Police said the bus was standing with red lights flashing to pick up students at Granville High School when 18-year-old Ashlea M. Baron of Middle Granville disregarded the bus stop signs as she exited the parking lot on Nov. 7 at about 11:15 a.m.

A parent of a student on the bus, which was soon transporting students to Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES programs, reported the incident to police.

School security footage and an interview with the bus driver provided a license plate number and a description of the blue Hyundai Baron was driving led to Baron being identified and ticketed.

“I got full video footage of her doing it,” said Granville Police Chief Ernie Bassett.

