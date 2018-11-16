November 16, 2018

Obituary: Dorothy “Tosh” (Keelan) Plisko

West Pawlet, Vt. – Dorothy “Tosh” (Keelan)  Plisko, 86, went into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, November 14, […]

November 16, 2018

Obituary: Thomas Edward (Tucker) Rock Sr.

Whitehall – Thomas Edward (Tucker) Rock Sr., 71, of Lower Bellamy Street, went peacefully into the arms ms of the Lord while […]

November 16, 2018

North Country Freepress – 11/16/18

November 16, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/16/18

November 14, 2018

Former church being transformed

By Adam Cook   The Middle Granville Presbyterian Church on Route 22A has stood empty for the better part of […]

November 14, 2018

School bus passer ticketed

By Krystle S. Morey A driver who claims she was “not paying attention” is facing legal ramifications after she drove […]

November 14, 2018

Dresden rushes to pass budget

By Matthew Saari The Town of Dresden is attempting to fine-tune a budget, hold a public hearing and approve its […]

November 14, 2018

$100K to be returned to state

By Krystle S. Morey The village of Granville will reluctantly return about $100,000 in grant money to the State of […]

November 14, 2018

Holiday meals to be offered

Thanksgiving is coming soon and many churches and community organizations will open their doors to the public for a holiday […]

November 12, 2018

Obituary: Patricia W. Folger

Patricia W. Folger, 75,  passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018 after a long illness and a short stay at […]

November 12, 2018

Obituary: Faith S. Pitlak

Faith S. Pitlak Poultney, VT – Faith Sarah Pitlak, passed away at her home on Lake St. Catherine, a place […]

November 12, 2018

Obituary: Emmi E. Loomis

Emmi E. Loomis Granville, NY – Emmi E. Loomis, age 82, passed away peacefully at Granville Center, following a brief […]