November 16, 2018

Obituary: Dorothy “Tosh” (Keelan) Plisko

W est Pawlet, Vt. – Dorothy “Tosh” (Keelan)  Plisko, 86, went into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Dorothy was born on July 11, 1932 in Granville, N.Y., the daughter of Edward and Anna (Smith) Keelan.

Dorothy worked for many years at J & J Lingerie in Granville and retired from Sheridan Catheter  in Argyle, following many years of service.

Dorothy loved her “Unknown Friends” group.  She also enjoyed going on bus trips with her Senior Citizen group, and was well known for her baked beans and homemade rolls.

Dorothy was very proud of her Irish heritage, and was lucky enough to travel to Ireland twice.  She loved reminiscing with her family about her life, and always had a tale to tell.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Michael Plisko; her brother, Edward Keelan; her daughter, Jayne Park; and son, James Plisko.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Joanne Seeley and her husband Steve of Queensbury; her son, Joseph and his wife Linda of Argyle; her sister, Anna Marie Hughes of South Glens Falls; her grandchildren, Scott Jones and his soulmate Shelly of Hudson Falls; Rodney Park Jr. and his wife Marybeth of Queensbury; Rebecca Park-Campbell and her husband Ryan of Fort Edward; Nicole Jones of Hudson Falls; Ryan Seeley of North Carolina;  Joseph Plisko Jr. and Keela Jayne Plisko of Argyle, as well as four great-grandchildren; Ava Mae Jones, Brayden Becker, Rebecca Campbell, and Paige Seaman.  She is also survived by several very special nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Itsy Bitsy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 19, 2018 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave, Granville, N.Y. with Reverend Joseph Arockiasamy, pastor officiating.  Burial will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middle Granville, followed by a reception at The American Legion, Columbus Street, Granville.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, N.Y.

The family suggests that memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name go to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, Inc. 501 New Karner Road, Suite 6, Albany, NY 12205

To leave an online condolence, please visit robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

