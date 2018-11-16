Obituary: Thomas Edward (Tucker) Rock Sr.

Whitehall – Thomas Edward (Tucker) Rock Sr., 71, of Lower Bellamy Street, went peacefully into the arms ms of the Lord while surround by his family. It was in the early evening of Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a series of complications due to long term health issues.

Born September 3, 1947, in Whitehall, he was the son of late Mary (Jones) Rock and John Rock of Whitehall.

Tucker was married to Judy A. Williams, the mother of their two children, after their separation he remarried Jean E. French.

He served in army during The Vietnam War from December 25, 1967 to January 17 1969. After the war he worked in manufacturing at General Electric, until he took a job in Killington, Vermont in the maintenance department at Killington Ski Resort. After his work in Killington Tucker work in hospitality at various location.

He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and friend.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle when he was younger, however in recent year he preferred boating and fishing over the open road. If you were really trying to find him you might try the Whitehall Marina on a warm sunny day, where he enjoyed playing pool, and telling the stories that he was so well known for. You could also find him at Stewarts, getting his daily cup of coffee, where everyone knew him by name. When at home he enjoyed destroying his family at his two favorite games, chess and poker, surrounded by those he loved particularly his pride and Joy, Max, the Lhasa Apso.

We will miss his presence in our daily lives, his friendship, he was a “Rock” to us and no one can replace him.

Tucker leaves behind two children; Cheryl Rock of Whitehall, Thomas Rock and his wife, Heidi, of Mendon, Vermont; 9 grandchildren, Joey, Natasha, Elizabeth, Frisco, Emily and her husband, Josh, Thomas and his wife, Katie, Matthew, Ashley, Anthony; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Dujon, Adelaide, and Kayla; two brothers and five sisters, Jack (Kathy) Rock, Helen (Bernard) Gordon, April (Jarvis) Bigelow, Mark Rock, Cindy (Richard) Martel, and Kay (Michael) Rovelli; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jones Rock and John Rock, as well as his nephew John Bigelow.

Family and friends may call on Sunday November 18, 2018 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday November 19, 2018 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall with the Reverend Rendell Torres Pastor officiating. A burial with full military honors will be held in the spring in the Greenmount Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Tom’s name to Amanda’s House 22 Henry Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801

Online condolences may be made a www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

