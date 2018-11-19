November 19, 2018

Dresden budget approved after heated hearing

By Matthew Saari

Dresden’s 2019 budget was approved 3-0 on Saturday but only after a very heated public hearing and 20-minute recess.

Supervisor Paul Ferguson opened the hearing by providing a summary of the proposed budget.

The total budget stood at $1,179,915 including a tax levy of $821,472. This represented a 3.61 percent increase over the prior year.

Included in that is a $5,000 operating increase for both the Dresden Volunteer Fire Company and Huletts Landing Volunteer Fire Department.

“They haven’t been raised in a long time,” Ferguson said.

The verbal firefight began when Ferguson added that all municipal officials would receive a pay raise of $250 while highway superintendent Rick Hobus would receive an additional $1,000.

“That’s a nice chunk of money,” said Anda Stipins-Gang. “What are you basing that increase on? I want to know how you can justify a raise for yourself.”

Ferguson stated there hadn’t been a raise for municipal officers since 2014. Before that argument took root however, former supervisor George Gang pointed out that the budget hadn’t been tabulated correctly.

 

