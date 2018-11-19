November 19, 2018

Habitat build draws interest, volunteers

B y Krystle S. Morey

Since Habitat for Humanity announced it would erect a home on a vacant lot on Potter Avenue in Granville, the project has gained traction with sponsors and prospective volunteers.

Interest in the build is flourishing, even five months before construction is set to start.

About 50 people attended a Community Outreach event at the Slate Town Brewery in Granville on Nov. 8. There was a brief presentation about the build and conversation enjoyed with cocktails.

Adam Feldman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties, was thrilled with the turnout.

“The Granville community is super excited to learn more, get involved and help out,” Feldman said. “It’s very rewarding to see how appreciative they are.”

The purpose of the outreach event: “For the community to get to know us and for us to get to know the community,” Feldman said.

In addition to volunteers, the project has also drawn support from sponsors and businesses and individuals who plan to donate time and materials.

 

