November 19, 2018

Hunters feed less fortunate

By Matthew Saari

On Thursday, Nov. 8 the Whitehall Times and Granville Sentinel published a post on Facebook, requesting local hunters submit their game photos.

The response was not what was expected.

Wrote Zachery Kibling: “Hunting is not supposed to be this happy go lucky sport that anyone can join, hunting is supposed to be to survive for people that actually need the food to make it through this winter and not just for fun, IT’S NOT A GAME, if you can go to the store and buy food then maybe you should and until there’s no more stores you shouldn’t be slaughtering animals just for fun just to post pictures of dead animals on Facebook.”

Another post published on Nov. 11 on the Sentinel page highlighting a local hunter who tagged a black bear was met with similar criticism.

“Actually hunting isn’t necessary because we have those places that made hunting a sport and not for food. If it was the same as going to the store, he’d have done so,” wrote Justine Gauckler. “He went into the bear’s habitat and killed him. Pigs, cows and chicken are natural animals. They naturally evolved into those animals we see today.”

What these subscribers may not know is that for many in this region, hunting is not just a sport.

“A lot of people who hunt don’t eat the meat,” said Ruth Scribner, of the Whitehall Food Pantry. “A lot of people like the sport of hunting but don’t eat the meat.”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
November 19, 2018

Hunters feed less fortunate

DSC_0546

By Matthew Saari On Thursday, Nov. 8 the Whitehall Times and Granville Sentinel published a post on Facebook, requesting local […]

November 19, 2018

Habitat build draws interest, volunteers

habitat for humanity2

By Krystle S. Morey Since Habitat for Humanity announced it would erect a home on a vacant lot on Potter […]

November 19, 2018

Secure vehicles, police urge

police

By Krystle S. Morey As the holiday season begins, local law enforcement officials are warning of possible thefts of items […]

November 19, 2018

Test scores ‘disappoint’ school leaders, board

Granville Elementary School

By Krystle S. Morey Only 37 percent of Granville students in grades 3-8 were found proficient in English Language Arts […]

November 16, 2018

Obituary: Thomas Edward (Tucker) Rock Sr.

Thomas Rock Sr. obit photo

Whitehall – Thomas Edward (Tucker) Rock Sr., 71, of Lower Bellamy Street, went peacefully into the arms ms of the Lord while […]

November 16, 2018

North Country Freepress – 11/16/18

FreePress_11_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 16, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/16/18

lakes_11_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 15, 2018

518 Wheels – 11/15/18

518 Wheels 11_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 14, 2018

Former church being transformed

DSCN0731

By Adam Cook   The Middle Granville Presbyterian Church on Route 22A has stood empty for the better part of […]

November 14, 2018

School bus passer ticketed

police

By Krystle S. Morey A driver who claims she was “not paying attention” is facing legal ramifications after she drove […]

November 14, 2018

Dresden rushes to pass budget

dresden

By Matthew Saari The Town of Dresden is attempting to fine-tune a budget, hold a public hearing and approve its […]

November 14, 2018

$100K to be returned to state

Granville Village Board

By Krystle S. Morey The village of Granville will reluctantly return about $100,000 in grant money to the State of […]