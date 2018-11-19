Secure vehicles, police urge

B y Krystle S. Morey

As the holiday season begins, local law enforcement officials are warning of possible thefts of items from vehicles.

Police are urging drivers to be sure to secure their vehicles, whether parked outside a residence, on the street or in a parking lot

“It’s not an epidemic, but this time of year, definitely, people should be more vigilant securing their property,” said Ernie Bassett, Granville and Whitehall police chief.

Police are investigating larcenies from vehicles in the villages of Granville and Whitehall.

In Granville, three incidents have been reported. In two cases, one on South Street and the other on Washington Street, residents alleged someone went through the items in their cars but did not take anything.

The third investigation is still ongoing. A woman reported some change and a wallet with money and cards were stolen from her vehicle parked on Washington Street.

In Whitehall last week, various tools were stolen from a tool box in the back of a truck on Main Street. The unknown thief allegedly tried to take the entire toolbox, but when found it was too heavy, instead took drills and other tools from the box.

Investigation revealed the interior of the Whitehall truck had also been tampered with, but nothing was stolen.

