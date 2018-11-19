Test scores ‘disappoint’ school leaders, board

B y Krystle S. Morey

Only 37 percent of Granville students in grades 3-8 were found proficient in English Language Arts and just 25 measured proficient in math on state tests.

The state assessment data presented at a recent Board of Education meeting “disappointed” board members and prompted school principals to implement a plan to improve the scores.

“Obviously, we have some work to do,” said Mary J. Tanner School principal Paul Morcone. “We want to get better and our kids deserve that.”

In math, 33 of the 130 Granville students in grades 3-8 were found proficient, scoring a three or four on the exam. The ELA assessment found 161 of the 432 tested proficient. The rest received ones and twos and were deemed not adept in the subjects.

When board members asked how Granville measured up to other schools, school superintendent Tom McGurl said “we’re in the bottom third.”

“We’re not at the bottom, but we’re definitely not where we want to be,” he said, adding: “…I wouldn’t want my kid in the bottom third.”

Board member Phil Berke replied: “I’m really disappointed, and I am sure all of us are, with the grades that I am seeing.”

