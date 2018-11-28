Church cuts ties with scouts

B y Krystle S. Morey

Citing new bylaws adopted by the national Boy Scouts of America organization, including the allowance of homosexual scouts and leaders and female members, the Granville Baptist Church has cut ties with the local cub scouts.

“We felt, as a bible-believing church, we just could not be supporting that in an official way,” said Rev. Jim Peterson.

For the church, the first cause for concern was the organization’s move to allow lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender members in 2013, uprooting the group’s strict policy held since its founding 108 years ago. In 2015 the scouts greenlighted allowing gay adult leaders.

“We want to give all boys a chance to be scouts and learn and grow … but then, they decided it was OK to have homosexual leaders,” Peterson said. “We felt that was just a horrible thing … particularly when you get into camping situations and hikes and outings. We felt that was asking for trouble.”

The church’s move to drop the local charter was furthered fueled earlier this year when the scouts OK’d young women to join their ranks.

