Santa Claus is coming to town

VERMONT

Bennington

Family Day

The Bennington Museum will host a Family Day on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate the season with $3 admission to the museum for everyone. Any child who brings new school supplies or personal care item for the Sunrise Family Resource Center is admitted free.

Visit with Santa from 1-3 p.m. All crafts and visits with Santa are free.

The Children’s Shopping Boutique will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. offering a wide range of gifts from $1 to $10. Free gift-wrapping and gift tags are included.

Benson

Breakfast with Santa

On Sunday, Dec. 9, from 8-10 a.m. at the Benson Community Hall, the Benson Volunteer Fire Department will host a breakfast with Santa event. Pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice will be sold for $5 per person. Kids younger than age 3 eat free. Proceeds benefit the family of Monty Springer.

Castleton

Touch a Truck

Meet Santa and Touch a Truck at the Castleton Fire Department, 273 Route 30 North, Castleton, Vermont. Santa will arrive at the station at 6 p.m. Cookies, snacks and cocoa will be served.

Tree Lighting

The Castleton Woman’s Club and the Castleton Free Library are once again collaborating for the lighting of the Tree of Remembrance on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Castleton Library.

The tree will be lit with thousands of bulbs in remembrance of loved ones who are no longer with us. Inside the library will be an old-fashioned community gathering featuring children’s stories and singing. Join Santa for hot chocolate, treats, and music performed by the Castleton Village School Jazz Ensemble inside the library.

This year a snow date has been set for the following evening, Dec. 14. The library is located at 638 Main Street in Castleton. For more information, please call Jan Jones at 802-468-5574.

Middletown Springs

Breakfast

On Saturday, Dec. 1, the Middletown Springs Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa. Santa will parade atop a fire truck from the firehouse on North Street to the Middletown Springs Elementary School from 9-11 a.m.

Children and their families will enjoy a pancake breakfast with Santa. Children will have the opportunity to sit with Santa and tell him what is on their lists this year for Christmas. During the event, children will enjoy holiday music and craft making, and receive a gift bag and reindeer food to put out on Christmas Eve courtesy of the fire department. Parents and children will be able to write letters to Santa. Letters will be placed in the magic mailbox, which sends them straight to the North Pole. Children will also receive a personalized letter from Santa just before Christmas.

Poultney

Story time

The Poultney Public Library will host its fifth annual Santa Story Time on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m. in front of the library on a Poultney Volunteer Fire Department fire engine. He will then lead the children down Main Street to the Poultney town office where library staff will serve free cocoa and cookies and kids will get the chance to meet with Santa.

At about 7 p.m., Santa will officially light the Memory Lights on the town tree.

For more information, contact the library at 802-287-5556.

West Pawlet

Holiday Bazaar

On Saturday, Dec. 1, the West Pawlet Fire Department’s Ladies’ Auxiliary will host its annual Holiday Bazaar at the West Pawlet Firehouse from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a cup of the famous Auxiliary Corn Chowder along with hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers or salad at family-friendly prices. Santa will be arriving at 1 p.m.

Vendors will offer unique crafts, gifts and greens. Holiday raffles include 50/50 drawing, complete ham dinner and a table filled with attractive gifts. Raffle drawings begin at 2:30 p.m.

For more information call Anne at 802-362-2682.

The West Pawlet Firehouse is located at 2806 Route 153 Main Street, West Pawlet, Vermont.

NEW YORK

Granville

First Friday

During Granville’s December First Friday event, Dec. 7, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a couple of appearances.

At the Slate Valley Museum, starting at 5 p.m., the seventh annual Festival of Trees will feature decorated trees on display, carolers, snacks and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be delicious eggnog with cookies for all and children will receive a knitted hat from the “Hat Tree” and do a craft on slate.

The jolly couple will also participate in a holiday parade, which will step off from the Great Meadow Federal Credit Union on East Main Street at 5:45 p.m. at processes down Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park on Quaker Street. Once at the park, Santa will distribute gifts and hear holiday wishes from children.

Free Party

Santa will also be present at the Granville Assembly of God’s annual Family Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 2-4 p.m. Father Christmas will distribute gifts to children. There will be skits on the meaning of Christmas, a turkey giveaway, singing of Christmas carols and interactive games.

Lighted Tractor Parade

After an impressive turnout at its inaugural Lighted Tractor Parade last year, the village of Granville is up for a second round of holiday fun. This year’s parade is set for Friday, Dec. 14.

The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. from Telescope Casual Furniture. The route will take Church Street and Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park. Following the parade, floats will be parked along Quaker Street for viewing.

Santa & Mrs. Claus will part in and close the parade again this year.

Fort Ann

Breakfast with Santa

The Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Department and Support Group will host a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 8 to 11 a.m.

There will be plenty of activities to keep people busy and a Polar Express Train. Kids can also get their picture taken with Santa, who will also provide them with a gift.

The Fort Ann Firehouse is located on State Route 149 in Fort Ann.

Salem

Christmas parade

The town of Salem will welcome the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 24 when the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Christmas Parade, beginning at 1 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Hometown Holiday,” with parade entrants encouraged to design floats to fit the theme. Any individuals or groups interested in being in the parade should contact Laura Dunham at 518-854-3833 or by email at [email protected]

The parade steps off on Vail Street, turns south onto Main Street, proceeds to Park Place, then turns west and ends at the fairgrounds.

The highlight of the parade will be Santa and Mrs. Claus’ arrival in a wagon pulled by Clydesdale horses.

In addition, children can participate in an Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information go to www.salemnychamber.com or call Dunham at 518-854-3833.

Whitehall

Tree lighting

A holiday tree-lighting ceremony will be held in the Skenesborough Park pavilion located on Skenesborough Drive in Whitehall.

The lighting will occur at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 with Santa Claus expected to make an appearance shortly thereafter.

Crafts, hot drinks and hot dogs will be available for attendees. The Whitehall High School Select Choir will also be present, singing a few choice musical selections.

Skene Manor

Santa will be stopping by Skene Manor on Saturday, Dec. 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

Bowl with Santa

Children can bowl the lanes and get their picture taken with Santa at the Whitehall Elks Lodge on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 3-5 p.m.

