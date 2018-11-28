State data reveals Whitehall struggles with mathematics

By Matthew Saari

Recent state test data reveals Whitehall students are having a tough time comprehending mathematic principles.

High school principal Jeff Keller delivered a presentation to the Whitehall Board of Education last Monday, reviewing the results of the state’s English Language Arts and math tests.

“Math for us is a weak area,” Keller said. “Our students struggle. We get a lot in the middle school that still struggle with their math facts.”

So much so that faculty needs to spend extra time with students to hammer home the math facts – some simple, some not.

“It’s not always just double-digit multiplication,” said Keller. “It’s one-digit multiplication or how to do division; simple facts our students need remediation on.”

Every year during the spring, students in grades 3-8 sit down for the state tests. As high school principal, Keller’s presentation focused on the students in grades 6-8. Elementary principal Rich Trowbridge delivered a similar presentation during the October Board of Education meeting.

Keller’s presentation indicates that Whitehall’s students are getting better but it may be a long road.

“We have a long way to go,” Keller said.

