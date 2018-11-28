Tree-lighting, parade, festivals on tap in Granville

B y Krystle S. Morey

Each year at this time, Granville is overtaken with holiday cheer. Its village streets, parks, bridges and light posts are decorated with garland lights and more, transforming the village into a winter wonderland.

The holiday fun kicks off on the First Friday in December each year. This year’s event, on Dec. 7, will feature the annual tree-lighting ceremony, holiday parade, Festival of Trees and Festival of Wreaths and Centerpieces.

Holiday parade

Kicking off the evening will be a holiday parade, which will step off from the Great Meadow Federal Credit Union on East Main Street at 5:45 p.m.

Santa Claus, local law enforcement officials and firemen will process down Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park on Quaker Street. The group will be accompanied by Santa’s Helpers, a group of nine second- and third-graders from Mary J. Tanner School.

The students were chosen to ride along with the parade after exhibiting good behavior.

