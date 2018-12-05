December 5, 2018

All Saints Hall has been sold

B y Krystle S. Morey

All Saints Hall on Morrison Avenue in Granville has been sold.

The former Polish place of worship, built in 1950, will be the new home of the Granville Area Food Pantry and Community Service.

“We are just thrilled,” said Syndy Anoe, food pantry director.

The food pantry for several decades has operated out of a section of the basement at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Bulkley Avenue. Each month, nearly 60 families (about 200 people) are provided with balanced meals at no cost.

“We needed more space,” said Rev. Jerry McKinney.

“We had outgrown the space at St. Mary’s,” Anoe agreed.

A few years ago, in fact, the food pantry built an addition onto the basement of St. Mary’s to store its food. The roughly 2,574-square-foot All Saints Hall gives the food pantry a much larger and more accessible space.

“It’s got much more space,” McKinney said.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
December 5, 2018

Village home found ‘unfit for occupancy’

13 lincoln folo

By Krystle S. Morey   The Lincoln Street residence that was found to be infested with cockroaches, mold, trash and […]

December 5, 2018

Man stabbed after argument

police

By Matthew Saari A Whitehall man was stabbed multiple times in his head after he asked two teenagers to tone […]

December 5, 2018

Grievances spark highway work law reform

Town Board

By Matthew Saari In a bid to assuage constituents, the Whitehall Town Board is rethinking its proposed highway work law. […]

December 5, 2018

Museum gifted U.S. Naval flag

WH flag

By Matthew Saari Sasquatch may be getting a lot of press lately but Whitehall’s notoriety as being the Birthplace of […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Gerald R. Cook

Gerald R. Cook passed away on December 2, 2018 at The Meadows in Rutland, VT. Born May 18, 1931 in […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Jessica Lee Bullock

Jessica Bullock

Salem-Jessica Lee Bullock, 35, of Salem, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 3, 2018 after a long […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Robert (Bob) E. Golden

golden obit good picture

Robert (Bob) E. Golden, 73, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Bob […]

November 30, 2018

Obituary: Norman E. Carr Sr.

Norman Carr obit photo

Whitehall-Norman E. Carr Sr., 81, of County Route 9, Whitehall, passed away peacefully at his  home Monday November 26, 2018, […]

November 30, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/30/18

lakes_11_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 30, 2018

North Country Freepress – 11/30/18

FreePress_11_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 29, 2018

518 Wheels – 11/29/18

518 Wheels 11_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 28, 2018

Church cuts ties with scouts

scouts cmyk

By Krystle S. Morey Citing new bylaws adopted by the national Boy Scouts of America organization, including the allowance of […]