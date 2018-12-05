All Saints Hall has been sold

B y Krystle S. Morey

All Saints Hall on Morrison Avenue in Granville has been sold.

The former Polish place of worship, built in 1950, will be the new home of the Granville Area Food Pantry and Community Service.

“We are just thrilled,” said Syndy Anoe, food pantry director.

The food pantry for several decades has operated out of a section of the basement at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Bulkley Avenue. Each month, nearly 60 families (about 200 people) are provided with balanced meals at no cost.

“We needed more space,” said Rev. Jerry McKinney.

“We had outgrown the space at St. Mary’s,” Anoe agreed.

A few years ago, in fact, the food pantry built an addition onto the basement of St. Mary’s to store its food. The roughly 2,574-square-foot All Saints Hall gives the food pantry a much larger and more accessible space.

“It’s got much more space,” McKinney said.

