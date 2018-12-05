December 5, 2018

Grievances spark highway work law reform

By Matthew Saari

In a bid to assuage constituents, the Whitehall Town Board is rethinking its proposed highway work law.

Several board members announced at the board’s November meeting that many townsfolk have contacted them, voicing discontent over the measure.

“I’ll tell you I’ve gotten several calls from people,” said board member Tim Kingsley. “They’re not happy about this.”

In addition, most callers wondered why the town needs such a law in the first place, Kingsley added.

Highway superintendent Louie Pratt and board member Chris Dudley both said they’ve also been asked about the proposed law.

“I’ve gotten hit up by a few people,” Pratt said.

“I’ve been more than hit up,” added Dudley.

The law in question – termed a Highway Work Permit Law – was unveiled by supervisor John Rozell at the board’s October meeting.

“The main point was so all that boloney with Spectrum coming in and digging and everything won’t happen again; we won’t get blind-sided,” Rozell said, referring to several incidents in August when the communications company, attempting to expand broadband operations throughout the town, planted utility poles on the property of several Whitehall residents, unbeknownst to the property owners and the town.

 

